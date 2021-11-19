Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

