Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

