Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $440.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.