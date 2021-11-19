Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 22334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

