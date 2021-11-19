AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

T opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

