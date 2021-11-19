aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

