Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Ault Global shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 16,283,115 shares changing hands.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 375,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,477.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,592,600 shares of company stock worth $4,017,456. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth about $131,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ault Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

