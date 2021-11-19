Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ASZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,508. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $11,642,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

