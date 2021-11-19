Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $380.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $322.18 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

