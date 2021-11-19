Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. 7,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autohome were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

