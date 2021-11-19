Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. 7,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autohome were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
