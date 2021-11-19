AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $321,525.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

