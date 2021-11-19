AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 161.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

