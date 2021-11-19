Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

