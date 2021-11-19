AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 6.1% Higher

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 15,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,199,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

