AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.
NASDAQ AVRO opened at $4.71 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
