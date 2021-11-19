AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $4.71 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.