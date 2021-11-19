AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the October 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVH stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
