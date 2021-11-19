AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the October 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVH stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

