B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 190.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,833.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NVAX opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

