B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 117.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $18,973,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $350.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.10. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $353.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

