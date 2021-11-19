B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 155.2% in October

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 284,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 119,815 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.69. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

