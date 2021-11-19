B. Riley Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

