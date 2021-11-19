BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,719.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $186,719.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.