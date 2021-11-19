Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

