Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.79 ($4.46).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

