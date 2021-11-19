Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,422 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $54,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

