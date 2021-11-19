Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 18,052 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $20,725,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $18,220,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.