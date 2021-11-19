Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Varonis Systems worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,085 shares of company stock worth $14,049,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

