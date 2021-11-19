Bank of America Corp DE Sells 141,141 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $239.30 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

