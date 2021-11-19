Bank of America Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3,134.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macy’s by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.