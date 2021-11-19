Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.94 ($169.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.67. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.