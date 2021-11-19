Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of BARK opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.