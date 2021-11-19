Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 87,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,578,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Specifically, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

