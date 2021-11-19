Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BBSI opened at $75.59 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $567.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.