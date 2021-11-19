Barrington Research Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

