Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $377.41 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $377.41 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,497,100 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.