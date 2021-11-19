Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

BBWI opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

