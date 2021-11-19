BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,474. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

