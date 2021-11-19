Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 13,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.