Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

BEEM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

