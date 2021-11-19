Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $14.72 on Monday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

