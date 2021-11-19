Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of BDC opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. Belden has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

