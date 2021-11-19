BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRBR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

