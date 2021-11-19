Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Grey in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

BGRY opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

