Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.