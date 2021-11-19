Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,278,992. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

