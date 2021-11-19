Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SIVB opened at $744.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

