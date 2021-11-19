Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $345.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.27 and a 200 day moving average of $332.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

