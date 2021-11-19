Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

