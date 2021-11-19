Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

