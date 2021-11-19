Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

