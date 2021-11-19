Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $9.53

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.15. Berry shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 3,103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Berry by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berry by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Berry by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Berry by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

